She shot a gun outside a police station and said she wanted to die. Cops had other plans

A 56-year-old woman was detained Sunday morning after firing a gun in front of the Burien Police Station, police said.
Detectives where outside behind the precinct building at 14905 6th Avenue SW, Burien, at 1:14 p.m. when they heard a shot fired near the front of the station. They responded and found the woman lying on the ground.
As they approached her, the woman got up and moved toward her vehicle. Police talked to her and than placed her in handcuffs before she reached the vehicle. Inside the car, they found a loaded handgun.
The woman told police she fired the shot and that she wanted to die. The woman was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.
There were no injuries but it is unclear where the woman's shot went, police said.
