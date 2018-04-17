He attacked his father and brother with a screwdriver. Now he's been sentenced

A man accused of stabbing his father and brother with a screwdriver in the Midland area has been sentenced.
Victor Vladamirovich Sloboda, 36, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of first-degree assault as part of negotiations with prosecutors, according to court records.
Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend then gave him a low-end sentence of 8 years, 6 months in prison.
Charging papers say deputies responded about 9 p.m. Oct. 30, 2016, to a home in the 9000 block of 16th Avenue East where they found the father with stab wounds to his legs and neck and the brother with stab wounds to his chest.
A police dog found Sloboda nearby, and investigators found a screwdriver near his hiding place, according to court records.
Sloboda allegedly had methamphetamine on him when deputies took him to jail.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
