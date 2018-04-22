Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time. All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
William A. Highcock
Age: 44.
Description: 5 feet 8 and 200 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 8700 block of South Hosmer Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of first-degree child molestation and attempted first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl. Convicted in 1993 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two boys, ages 5 and 7.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Eric L. Smith
Age: 44.
Description: 6 feet 2 and 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2100 block of South J Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 on two counts of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting male and female children.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
William Fugitt
Age: 50.
Description: 5 feet 10 and 275 pounds, bald and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1900 block of Milwaukee Way, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1986 on two counts of indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a young girl for eight years. The abuse started when she was 7. Convicted in 1991 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two girls, ages 2 and 8.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
