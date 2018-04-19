A Lakewood teen shoved a girl out of a moving car, and had a gun at school, charges say

The Lakewood teenager shoved a girl out of a moving vehicle after she refused to have sex with him, dragged her on the ground as he drove off, and had a 9mm gun in his backpack when police arrested him at Clover Park High School this week, according to court records.
Charging papers give this account of the 18-year-old's trouble, which started Monday:
He called the girl, and picked her up at a fast-food restaurant.
They drove to an apartment complex, parked by the basketball court, and he suggested they move to the backseat.
She agreed to that, but not to his next suggestion: that they have oral sex.
That made him angry, and he moved back to the front seat.
He told her to do the same, then shoved her out of the passenger seat as he drove off.
She was dragged on the ground as she held on and tried to pull herself back inside the car, because she was worried he might try to run her over.
He didn't pull over or slow down as she cried for him to stop, and it was only when he hit a speed bump that she lost her grip and fell to the ground.
Her phone was still in the car.
Officers arrested the 18-year-old at Clover Park High School Tuesday, and found a stolen 9mm handgun in his backpack when they searched it.
There wasn't a round in the chamber, but the magazine was loaded.
Prosecutors charged him with second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful gun possession, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property — to which he pleaded not guilty at arraignment Wednesday.
Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $200,000.
