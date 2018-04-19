Woman killed by speeding driver trying to pass her on Tacoma street, police said

A 60-year-old woman was killed late Wednesday when a speeding driver slammed into her car on a Tacoma street, police said.
The victim has not been identified.
The driver, a 25-year-old Tacoma woman, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide. after being released from Tacoma General Hospital.
Police said both vehicles were traveling on McKinley Avenue East about 10:35 p.m. when a Hyundai Elantra tried to pass at least two cars.
As the vehicles neared 84th Street East, the Hyundai allegedly hit a Toyota Prius. At least one of the cars ended up on the sidewalk.
The 60-year-old woman driving the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses said the woman who caused the accident appeared to be under the influence and was not making any sense when she talked.
