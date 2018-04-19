He was shot on I-5 then drove himself to the hospital. WSP is looking for witnesses

Detectives are looking for witnesses to a Wednesday morning road rage shooting on Interstate 5, the Washington State Patrol announced.
A driver called 911 at about 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday and reported he'd been shot in the leg while driving northbound on I-5 near Michigan Street. The victim drove himself to Harborview Medical Center.
At the hospital, the man told detectives the incident started near the Boeing Access Road exit on I-5. He said a vehicle cut in front of him and slammed on its brakes. The suspect reportedly continued to do this before pulling up alongside the driver and firing two shots.
The suspect exited at Michigan Street, troopers say. The suspect is believed to have been driving a dark gray or teal Toyota passenger vehicle with two Seahawk stickers on the side. The victim described the suspect as a black male wearing a black jacket and beanie cap.
The victim was driving a purple Honda Accord.
Detectives ask witnesses to call 425-401-7719 or email ruth.medeiros@wsp.wa.gov.
