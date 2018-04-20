Woman killed by speeding driver in Tacoma is identified

A 60-year-old woman who died Wednesday after a speeding driver struck her vehicle while trying to pass on a Tacoma street has been identified as Marianne Burton.
Police said Burton was traveling on McKinley Avenue East in her Toyota Prius when another vehicle tried to pass the Prius and slammed into it about 10:35 p.m. as they neared 84th Street East.
The other car, a Hyundai Elantra, ended up on the sidewalk.
Burton was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
Investigators said she was speeding and passed a vehicle behind Burton’s Prius just before the collision.
