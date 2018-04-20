Massage parlor in Lakewood busted twice in a month

A Lakewood massage parlor was busted not once, but twice, within a month for allowing employees to rub customers' feet without a license.
Police launched an undercover investigation in January at Treat Your Feet and found several of the women working as masseuses were not certified to do so.
They arrested the two owners but decided to treat the workers as possible victims of human trafficking.
Within a month, the massage parlor was back up and running under a new owner with several of the same workers.
Three of the workers allegedly told police they knew they weren't supposed to be giving massages without a valid license but continued to work.
The new owner said he decided to invest in Treat Your Feet despite the ongoing investigation and had "not had time" to check whether the employees had licenses, according to charging papers.
He has not been charged, but prosecutors said he may face charges after the investigation wraps up.
Pierce County prosecutors charged the original owners, a 37-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, with 14 counts of unlawful practice of a profession or operation of a business. Both pleaded not guilty in March and held on $100,000 bail. They have since posted bond.
On Friday, prosecutors charged four female workers with two counts of unlawful practice of a profession without a license.
The massage parlor remains open.
