10th suspect in Lakewood gang's prostitution ring is charged

A 19-year-old Pierce County man became the 10th person charged in connection to a Lakewood gang's prostitution ring Thursday, according to court records.
Adam Thomas Simmons Jr. pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday to conspiracy to commit first-degree human trafficking and second-degree promoting prostitution.
Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $500,000.
Charging papers give this account:
Simmons allegedly paid for motel rooms, set up advertisements, and collected money as part of the operation, along with the others involved.
Facebook messages between Simmons and the others indicated his involvement.
Prosecutors started charging suspects last year, after a Lakewood police investigator listened to jail phone calls of the gang's self-proclaimed leader, Matthew Holt.
Some victims the gang trafficked for sex were underage, include one who was 13.
Comments