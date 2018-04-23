Cops tase man accused of groping female passenger on plane

A man was tasered by Miami-Dade police repeatedly after refusing to leave an American Airlines plane at Miami International Airport on April 22. Police report states man allegedly groped a female passenger.
Credit: Jabari Ennis via Storyful
Citizens save driver from burning car

Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.

SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said the female shooter killed herself. The videos shows a SWAT team climbing stairs to the entrance.