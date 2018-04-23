Notes he left said he'd pay for girls' panties. He had a machete and duct tape in his car

The notes offering to pay young girls for their used underwear were found at several bus stops in Tukwila.
They were typed notes sealed in plastic bags, offered $80-$100 and provided a phone number for “preteen to early teen” females.
King County sheriff’s detectives described the 42-year-old Burien man accused of writing the notes as a suspected pedophile who may have progressed to murder if he hadn’t been caught.
He was arrested April 18 after several people called 911 to report finding the notes at Metro Bus stops along International Boulevard South.
An undercover detective called the man pretending to be a 14-year-old girl and arranged to meet him. He was taken into custody when he showed up.
A machete, handgun, gunny sacks, tarp, hatchet, duct tape and cash were found in his vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man was booked on suspicion of communicating sexual abuse of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Anyone who recognized the note or interacted with the suspect is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.
