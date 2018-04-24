The Tacoma shooting paralyzed her. Her kids' dad and the shooter have been sentenced

A man has been sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison in connection with a Tacoma shooting that paralyzed his then-fiancee, according to court records.
His friend, who fired the gun, got about 10 years less.
Jurors convicted 41-year-old Lacaste Lee Edwards and 24-year-old Carlos Wayne Aguirre of first-degree assault last month.
On Friday, Pierce County Superior Court Judge Frank Cuthbertson sentenced both men.
That meant 24 years, eight months for the fiance, Edwards — who has prior convictions for robbery, burglary, drug possession and other crimes. The shooter, Aguirre, got 14 years. He has no criminal history, according to court records.
Edwards and the woman had two children together, and were engaged to be married at the time of the shooting, according to court records.
She "was very nearly killed and will suffer the effects of the codefendants' criminal act for the rest of her life," deputy prosecutor Greg Greer wrote the court in his sentencing memorandum.
Aguirre shot the woman Aug. 30, 2016, at an apartment in the 3000 block of South 12th Street, after she had stabbed Edwards with a knife. The couple argued about infidelity, and the woman stabbed Edwards as he beat her, according to charging papers.
Defense attorney Zachary Wagnild wrote in his sentencing memorandum that Aguirre had not been in the room when Edwards allegedly was abusing the woman.
"He truly believed that she was angry and was attempting to stab Mr. Edwards a second time," Wagnild wrote. "He also believed, at the time of the shooting, that Mr. Edwards was very seriously wounded."
Both men were charged with second-degree attempted murder, but jurors instead convicted them of assault. The woman was not charged in the incident because it was determined she acted in self-defense.
Edwards' loved ones wrote the court that Edwards has made mistakes, but they know he loved the woman and his children, and that he's remorseful.
Before his arrest, he'd been working to get an IT certification, one person wrote.
