He resorted to a baseball bat and 'street justice' when housemate made him mad

A Tacoma man angry at one of his brother’s housemates took a wooden baseball bat to the other man’s head as a form of “street justice,” according to court documents.
The victim lost a two-inch chunk from his head and suffered a cut on his nose and scrapes to his elbow.
He had recently moved into a house with 6 to 10 other people but was asked to leave because the home was too crowded.
The victim was in the yard talking to a housemate on April 10 when the another housemate and his brother “attacked him without warning,” records show.
The brother allegedly hit the victim in the head with a baseball bat. The housemate allegedly punched the victim several times while holding a machete.
The victim was able to get away from the men and call 911.
Police responded to the home and spoke with the housemate’s brother, who said he’d “boxed” with the victim, who fell and hit his head.
When officers told him the victim couldn’t have sustained his injuries from falling, the brother said he was mad the victim had been stealing tools so he doled out “street justice,” records show.
The brother, 29, pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree assault and was ordered held on $5,000 bail.
Comments