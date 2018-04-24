Pot thief gang uses ax in smash-and-grab string of cannabis store thefts

A gang of thieves is using an ax to break into Tacoma cannabis stores and leaving owners and managers with more than just missing stock, according to KIRO 7.
Tacoma Police aren't ready to say it's the same group who have hit three stores multiple times in the past week, but the methods and suspects look the same.
Based on surveillance video, the gang of four strike in the wee hours. They use an ax to break open doors. Rushing in, they then grab as many products as they can.
Green Token Cannabis in Tacoma's North End was hit April 21. Co-owner Stacy Percival-Birchard said they didn't steal much.
“The biggest damage was more or less being closed for two days, having to do a full inventory,” Percival-Birchard told KIRO.
The Herbal Gardens on Center Street has been hit twice in the past week.
Mary Mart, located in the old Tacoma Food Co-op location on Sixth Avenue, has been hit twice as well, co-owner Damien McDivitt said.
Mary Mart is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the thieves. One of the suspects exposed her face on a video.
