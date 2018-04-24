Pot thief gang uses ax in smash-and-grab string of cannabis store thefts

SHARE COPY LINK Surveillance footage shows a smash-and-robbery of Mary Mart, a cannabis dispensary on Tacoma's Sixth Avenue. Its believed to be the same team that's hit several shops in a recent span. The burglars were wearing masks but one woman exposed her face. KIRO 7 News Courtesy

Surveillance footage shows a smash-and-robbery of Mary Mart, a cannabis dispensary on Tacoma's Sixth Avenue. Its believed to be the same team that's hit several shops in a recent span. The burglars were wearing masks but one woman exposed her face. KIRO 7 News Courtesy