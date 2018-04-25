He tried to lure a girl outside a Tacoma school and claimed to be an officer, records show

A drunken man tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into his car outside a Tacoma school, then claimed to be a police officer when her father showed up, court records show.
The 50-year-old pleaded not guilty Tuesday to luring and DUI. He was ordered held on $150,000 bail.
Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered the man not to have contact with children or go near schools or playgrounds.
Charging papers give this account:
The girl was waiting outside her high school Monday when the man pulled up, rolled down his window and waved her over.
“The defendant then began to get out of the vehicle and started to reach while lunging toward her,” records show.
The girl was able to jump out of his grasp, and her father arrived to pick her up moments later.
When her father heard what happened and confronted the man, he allegedly said, “I am a police officer and I’m calling for backup. You better get out of here” before driving away.
The father followed him, jotted down his license plate number and called 911.
Officers took him into custody and noted that he appeared to be under the influence.
