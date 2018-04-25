Suspected drunk driver arraigned in connection with fatal Spanaway wreck

A man pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide in Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday for a December wreck in Spanaway that killed his passenger.
Prosecutors accuse 23-year-old Afele Maele of driving drunk and crashing his Subaru head-on with a Hummer in the 16500 block of Spanaway Loop Road South.
Nathan Saguid, the 27-year-old passenger in the Subaru, died from his injuries.
Test results showed that Maele's blood-alcohol level at the time was 0.22, above the legal limit of 0.08, according to charging papers.
Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered Wednesday that he can remain out of custody pending trial with the condition that he's on electronic home monitoring with an alcohol sensor.
