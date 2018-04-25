Man in cowboy hat wrestles gun away from man holding up butcher's shop

Amazing bravery displayed by a man in a cowboy hat shown tackling an armed robbery suspect who was attempting to hold up a butcher shop in Monterrey, Mexico, on April 23, prompting the suspect to drop the weapon.
Carnes Cares via Storyful
Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said the female shooter killed herself. The videos shows a SWAT team climbing stairs to the entrance.