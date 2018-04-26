Watch drone video of FBI investigators searching suspected East Area Rapist's home

A drone view from above as authorities process evidence at the Citrus Heights home of suspected East Area Rapist.
Randall Benton
Citizens save driver from burning car

Crime

Citizens save driver from burning car

Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.

SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

Crime

SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said the female shooter killed herself. The videos shows a SWAT team climbing stairs to the entrance.