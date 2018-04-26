The trooper smelled booze. The driver said it was his shoes.

It's gotta be the shoes.
That's what the Federal Way man told a Washington State Patrol trooper was making his car smell, documents say. He said he was headed home from some late-night basketball at a local gym.
The trooper definitely smelled alcohol.
The field sobriety tests and the blood-alcohol tests showed the trooper was right, Pierce County prosecutors said.
The 30-year-old was arraigned Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of driving under the influence and felony harassment. He was released on his own recognizance on the condition that he not drive or have hostile contact with police.
According to charging documents:
The trooper spotted the man driving east on state Route 512 approaching Puyallup about 10:50 p.m. April 18, when he saw the man's car drift over the fog line, the center line, then back over the fog line again, its speed ranging from 55 to 70 mph.
It took the driver half a mile to notice the trooper's the red and blue lights flashing in his mirrors.
The trooper met with the man and immediately noticed the man's bloodshot, watery eyes and the smell of alcohol.
The man told the trooper he was weaving in and out of the lanes because he was arguing with his ex about their child over the phone. But the man was slurring his speech and struggled to focus.
The trooper asked the man how much he had to drink that night.
"What kind of question is that? Is that a legit question" the man responded.
It was, the trooper assured him.
So the man said he was going home from an area gym, where he'd been playing basketball.
The trooper asked the man to get out of his car. The man said he didn't do anything wrong. The trooper smelled alcohol. The man said it was his gym shoes.
Eventually, the man acquiesced and exited the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests.
He failed all of them.
The trooper asked the man to take a breath test, but the man became belligerent, swearing at the trooper and calling him ugly.
He said he played basketball all day, every day, then leaned toward the trooper and threatened to beat him up "in the streets."
