Masturbating man in B&I bathroom sent multiple women fleeing in fear, records show

A man caught masturbating in the middle of the women’s restroom at the B&I Shopping Center said he didn’t know where he was at the time, records show.
The 65-year-old has been charged with indecent exposure after his arrest Monday by Lakewood police. An arraignment date has not been set.
A security guard at the B&I called police Monday to report that several women were fleeing the restroom after encountering the man, who was reportedly masturbating in the middle of the restroom.
“The defendant said that he was not proud of his actions and was sorry,” according to charging papers.
He allegedly told officer he hadn’t slept in five days since using methamphetamine and “his head wasn’t right,” records show.
