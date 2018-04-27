'I'm gonna kill her.' St. Martin bus driver threatens, sits on disabled student
Former St. Martin school bus driver Antioinette Jane Raymond has been charged with misdemeanor of contributing to neglect, delinquency or abuse of a child and simple assault for her treatment of a student riding her bus in 2014 and 2015.
Here is a quick look at the timeframe of the East Area Rapist case. Crimes occurred in the Sacramento area and in Southern California. He was also known as the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker.
Amazing bravery displayed by a man in a cowboy hat shown tackling an armed robbery suspect who was attempting to hold up a butcher shop in Monterrey, Mexico, on April 23, prompting the suspect to drop the weapon.
The New York City Police Department is asking the public for assistance with locating and identifying the individual in the attached video and photograph, who is wanted in connection to two robberies that occurred within the the 42nd Precinct.
Recently released footage of a near head-on collision on Highway 2 near Leavenworth on March 23 shows how dangerous distracted driving can be. It is the leading cause of fatalities among teen drivers across the nation.
A man was tasered by Miami-Dade police repeatedly after refusing to leave an American Airlines plane at Miami International Airport on April 22. Police report states man allegedly groped a female passenger.
Another harrowing road rage incident captured on video shows a suspect ramming his vehicle into a motorcyclist in Sarasota, Fla. recently. A witness said that the motorist threw change at the biker, who is recovering from his injuries.
Glen Whitton tours his devastated Federal Way home following a violent standoff Wednesday between police and a hit-and-run suspect that ran into the property. The confrontation ended 12 hours later with the suspect's death.
Ten-year-old Adre'anna Jackson disappeared in December 2005. Her remains were found the following spring but the case remains unsolved. Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler and Jackson's mother, Yvette Gervais, share their frustration and grief.
Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.