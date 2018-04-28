Police arrested one of their own Saturday morning in Bellevue

A Bellevue police officer was arrested Saturday morning for an alleged domestic violence assault, Bellevue Police announced.
The assault allegedly occurred earlier this month. The officer, a 16-year veteran of the department, was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
He was booked into King County Jail and was placed on paid administrative leave. Bellevue Police will conduct an internal investigation but the department turned over the criminal investigation to the King County Sheriff's office in an effort to avoid conflicts of interest.
The arrest comes a month after Brooks Laughlin of the Bellingham Police Department was arrested on multiple charges related to the alleged repeated abuse of a woman he knows.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments