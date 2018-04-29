Centralia man arrested after he threatens coach during Little League baseball game

A 42-year-old Centralia man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened a coach during a Little League baseball game on Saturday.
He also allegedly assaulted a woman and attempted to assault a man as he was being escorted off the field, according to Centralia police.
The man was booked on suspicion of one count of harassment and two counts of fourth-degree assault. The man also had to be subdued by several spectators before police arrived.
The man was intoxicated, Centralia police officer Angie Humphrey said Sunday.
The incident was reported about 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Borst Avenue in Centralia.
