2 dead, 2 wounded in Sunday morning shootout

Two people died and five were hospitalized after a fight that escalated into a shootout at the Family Motorcycle Club in Skyway on Sunday morning, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded shortly after 4 a.m. to calls of the fight at the motorcycle club on the 12600 block of Renton Avenue South in Skyway. Dispatchers received numerous 911 calls. By the time deputies arrived, victims had been transported in cars away from the scene.
A 24-year-old man was found with bullet wounds in the passenger seat of a car at the Renton McDonald's. Medics weren't able to save him. A 36-year-old man was transported to Valley Medical Center where he died from his gunshot wounds.
Two others were transported to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Neither have life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's department.
Three others were taken to the hospital. One was in a car wreck leaving the scene after the shooting, deputies say. Two other suffered panic attacks.
Deputies have responded to the club previously, according to the Seattle Times. The Renton Patch reported that the club's parking lot is used every weekend for 2 a.m. parties once the bar closes.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
Comments