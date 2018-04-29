Lacey police want to talk to this man. Do you know him?

Lacey police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who may have broken into a storage container.
The storage container in the 4600 block of Carpenter Road Southeast was broken into some time after April 22, according to Lacey police.
A camera captured the man in the backyard of the property, which is surrounded by a chain link fence.
Police aren't sure if anything was taken from the container, but the locks were broken off of it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.
Comments