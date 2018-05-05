Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Keith A. Hatton
Age: 50.
Description: 6 feet 1 and 205 pounds, bald with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 6000 block of South Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1986 of first-degree criminal sexual assault in Wayne County, Michigan, for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Charles Crittendon
Age: 66.
Description: 6 feet and 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 8800 block of McKinley Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2000 of third-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman he met at a party at knifepoint.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Jeffrey Knight
Age: 53.
Description: 5 feet 8 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 1400 block of East 32nd Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 on two counts of first-degree child rape and possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in Clark County for sexually assaulting two girls over the course of several years.
Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
