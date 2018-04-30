Federal Way man stole identities and then stole again using credit cards that weren't his

A Federal Way man applied for credit cards and used them to run up bills totaling nearly $64,000 as soon as the cards arrived in the mail.
None of them were his.
Elijah Chin, 28, pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft Monday in Hartford, Connecticut, federal court. The fraud was carried out in Connecticut.
Court documents and statements made in court outlined the scheme.
Between approximately December 2016 and February 2017, Chin opened accounts electronically using the personal identifying information of Connecticut residents.
Chin took the cards directly from his victims' mail boxes.
He used the cards to purchase gift cards, prepaid cards and other items totaling $63,941 at various stores in Connecticut.
When Chin was arrested by The Wilton (Connecticut) Police Department on February 22, 2017 he had fraudulent credit cards, prepaid cards and mail addressed to Connecticut residents.
Chin pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud — an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. He also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 23.
Comments