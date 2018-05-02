The man accused of trying to rob a Tacoma Girl Scout cookie booth has been sentenced

SHARE COPY LINK A 10-year-old Girl Scout who was nearly robbed while selling cookies outside a Fred Meyer store in Tacoma returns to set up her cookie stand. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

A 10-year-old Girl Scout who was nearly robbed while selling cookies outside a Fred Meyer store in Tacoma returns to set up her cookie stand. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com