The man accused of trying to rob a Tacoma Girl Scout cookie booth has been sentenced

The man accused of trying to rob a Girl Scout cookie booth in Tacoma in March has been sentenced.
Roman Anthony Mira, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of first-degree attempted theft and third-degree assault as part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors.
Superior Court Judge Jack Nevin gave him a sentence of nine months, the high-end of Mira's standard range for the theft charge, and the low end for the assault.
Mira's family wrote the court that he was remorseful about his actions, and that they are ready to support him when he's released.
In the weeks before he was arrested, he'd been trying to get help for heroin addiction and had been accepted into a state program, the family said.
The paperwork arrived while he was in jail.
Charging papers give this account of how Mira tried and failed to hold up the Girl Scout booth:
He approached a 10-year-old girl and her mother as they sold cookies March 10 outside a grocery store in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue South.
He asked the mother if her fanny pack was the "money bag." He also asked how much the cookies cost.
Eventually, he said: "Give me all your money and no one will get hurt."
The mother said Mira lifted his sweatshirt and she saw what looked like a gun in his waistband.
She said multiple times that she had nothing to give him, and in the end Mira quickly walked away.
Deputy prosecutor Patrick Hammond wrote the court that the way Mira ultimately was charged "adequately reflects his criminal conduct, and also provides for a period of community custody that could not have been imposed" had he been convicted of attempted robbery, as he first was charged.
As part of his sentence, Mira will spend a year on community custody.
Hammond also wrote that the low-end of the standard sentencing range for the assault charge "is identical to the low end of the original charge, and the high end is actually higher than the original charge."
A second man, who was outside the store with Mira, did not speak to the mother and was not charged.
