Disabled bus rider protested when a man sat on a gift. The man knocked him out, police say

A Tacoma man beat a mentally disabled man unconscious after sitting on a gift for the victim's niece while waiting for the bus, Pierce County prosecutors alleged Wednesday.
The 38-year-old was arraigned Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court on one count of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to not contact the victim.
According to charging documents:
The special needs man and the assailant were waiting for the bus April 13 when the assailant sat on a gift for the victim's niece. The victim began to complain about it while the pair got onto the Pierce Transit bus.
The assailant, a taller man who outweighed his counterpart by about 100 pounds, responded with an expletive.
"Come on, man," the victim replied.
The assailant challenged the victim to a fight, but the bus driver yelled at the pair and they sat in different portions of the bus.
The pair both got off the bus on Pacific Avenue at 38th Street. The victim walked toward a nearby convenience store.
The assailant came up behind the victim and hit him from behind. The victim fell to the ground, and the assailant punched him twice more, leaving the unconscious victim on the ground and fleeing the area.
The bus driver called police, who put together a photo lineup that included the assault suspect. . The driver picked the man out of the lineup, and the victim picked the man and one other person out of the lineup.
After a detective contacted the assailant, he admitted to knocking out the victim.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
