A dispute between ex-roommates turned fatal in Pierce County. Now two are sentenced

There are different stories about what happened the morning that Jason Emery was shot and killed at his Pierce County home.
"Multiple versions told by multiple people," deputy prosecutor Patrick Cooper said Thursday at sentencing for the two men charged for the 37-year-old's death.
Had it gone to trial, attorneys probably would have argued about whether the shooting was a case of home invasion or self-defense, Cooper told the court.
Instead, 32-year-old Allen Vintora Maae and 33-year-old Scott Allen Wheeler agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter.
Superior Court Judge Jack Nevin gave Maae, the shooter, 17 years, six months in prison for first-degree manslaughter.
Wheeler, who pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, got eight years and one month.
Maae and Wheeler went to Emery's home Feb. 4, 2017 in the 4700 block of 64th Street East.
Wheeler and Emery had lived together previously, and Wheeler asked Maae to make a stop with him to get some belongings.
There was some sort of dispute after they arrived, and, after Wheeler forced his way into the home, Emery hit him with a hammer, defense attorney Donald Winskill told the court.
Then Maae fired.
"There's a self-defense, defense of others issue in this case," said Winskill, who represented Wheeler.
Maae's attorney, Robert Freeby, told the court that Maae believed it was going to be a quick stop for Wheeler to pick up his things.
"My client just happened to have a gun on him," Freeby said.
Maae told the court that he was remorseful, and he apologized to Emery's family for their loss.
Wheeler also told the court he was sorry for his actions and said that Emery had been a good friend.
"It's a tragedy that he's gone," he said.
Emery studied for several years at Washington State University, worked in the computer field and is survived by a 4-year-old daughter, deputy prosecutor Cooper told the court.
Emery also cared for his mother after she suffered a stroke years ago, he said.
Cooper noted that drugs "kind of permeate the facts of this case" and said many of the people involved were addicted to them.
In an separate case, Maae also pleaded guilty Thursday to methamphetamine possession.
"Once again, this court sees a combination of drugs, on some level, and firearms resulting in a senseless loss of life," Nevin said.
