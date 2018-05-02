The second time he held his mom at gunpoint, the SWAT team got involved, documents say

A drug-addled Eatonville-area man twice held his mother at gunpoint in recent weeks, including an incident Tuesday that led to a standoff with the Pierce County sheriff's SWAT team, prosecutors say.
The 32-year-old was arraigned Wednesday on one count of second-degree assault, three counts of felony harassment, two counts of third-degree malicious mischief and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $100,000.
According to charging documents:
On April 15, the man was at his mother's house, high on methamphetamine and heroin, in a rage. He began to break dishes, swearing at his mother and threatening to kill her while pointing a handgun at her face.
That incident prompted the man's stepfather to sleep in his car instead of in the house.
On Tuesday, the man took his mother and stepfather hostage in the garage. The county SWAT team responded to the home in the 10000 block of 438th Street Court East.
Deputies called the stepfather, who said he and his wife were hiding in the garage. He told deputies the man had threatened him Monday night with a knife, and that the man then fought his mother, wresting a shotgun from her hands.
The man was still in the house and armed with the shotgun, and he was high on meth or heroin, the stepfather told deputies.
The SWAT team was able to safely rescue the couple from the garage, then arrested the man in the house.
The man told deputies he wanted his lawyer, so they didn't question him, but he told them he never pointed the shotgun at anyone and that he had unloaded the gun.
