A Spanaway police chase could have been his third strike. He avoided a life sentence

Daniel Dean Morris II might have faced life in prison for leading police on a Hollywood-esque chase through Spanaway last year.
But the 34-year-old avoided a third tick under the state's "three strikes" law as part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors, and on Tuesday Superior Court Judge Jack Nevin sentenced him to five years in prison in connection with the chase.
He also gave Morris 15 years on top of that for an unrelated domestic violence case.
Morris pleaded guilty in March to the high-speed chase, to trying to elude police and to third-degree assault. Had Morris been convicted of second-degree assault, as he originally was charged, state law would have required Nevin to give him life without parole.
Morris also could have a faced a third strike for the domestic violence case, but avoided it by pleading guilty to third-degree assault, felony harassment and unlawful imprisonment.
Charging papers gave this account of the Jan. 3, 2017, chase:
A sheriff's deputy followed Morris after a faulty taillight caught his attention.
Morris — who believed he had a warrant out for his arrest — accelerated toward the deputy, who swerved.
Morris fled, his vehicle reaching 100 miles per hour. At one point sparks flew as the vehicle went airborne and landed in the street in the 21400 block of 22nd Avenue.
The vehicle fishtailed at a railroad crossing, once ended up 30 feet off the road and ultimately became high-centered on some rock near 204th Street.
Deputies found Morris holding a woman in the passenger seat, and yelling that he had a third strike and his life was over.
Before he was arrested he kissed the woman and shouted a profanity when told the warrant that prompted the chase did not show up in the system.
