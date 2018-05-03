Tow truck driver hit, seriously injured by suspected drunken driver while working on SR 7

A tow truck driver working at a crash scene on state Route 7 was hit and seriously injured by a suspected drunken driver Wednesday night, according to the State Patrol.
The 26-year-old Eatonville man was airlifted to Tacoma General Hospital.
He was called out to a collision in the northbound lanes of SR 7 about two miles north of Elbe to impound a vehicle.
Troopers said he was standing in the lane near the crash scene working about 9 p.m. when a Dodge Dakota pickup truck traveling north struck him.
The 23-year-old Eatonville man driving the pickup truck was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and third-degree driving on a suspended license. He was booked into Pierce County Jail.
Pierce County prosecutors are expected to make a charging decision Thursday.
That section of SR 7 was closed for more than three hours while investigators processed and cleaned up the scene.
Comments