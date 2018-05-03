Early-morning home invasion foiled when neighbor hears the whole thing happen, Tacoma police say

Three masked men attempting an early-morning burglary in Tacoma's South End earlier this week forgot to account for one variable: Someone nearby was awake and watched the whole thing happen, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The trio was arraigned Wednesday in Superior Court. A 22-year-old Lynnwood man and a 30-year-old Kent man each face charges of first-degree burglary and obstructing police. A 24-year-old Burien man faces those charges and a count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Lynnwood man is being held in the Pierce County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail. The Kent man posted his $25,000 bond and the Burien man posted his $35,000 bond, court records state.
According to charging documents:
About 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, a man saw a vehicle park in the 5600 block of South J Street, and watched its three occupants leave it for a nearby house. Shortly after that, he heard glass shatter and someone twice say, "Get down," the second time punctuated with profanity.
That prompted the man to call 911.
Police arrived to find the Lynnwood man walking near the house. He was wearing a mask, blue latex gloves and a jacket with the hood up. The man saw the officers and tried to climb over a fence but was pulled to the ground. The officers struggled with the man before finally handcuffing him.
When the man was arrested he had a shoe box and a pill bottle that belonged to the home's resident.
As the man was being arrested, officers found the woman who lived in the house hiding under a truck. Visibly shaken, she said she woke up to the sound of someone trying to break her door down, then heard the window break. Seeing three people in her home, she ran out of the house. She could hear the men, but couldn't make out what they were saying.
Officers searched the area with a K-9 unit and found the Kent and Burien men, both with their faces covered and donning dark clothing. The police dog bit the Burien man, but he continued to resist arrest until officers jumped onto his back.
The Kent man was hiding under a deck when the police dog found him, and officers had to drag him out while he tried to crawl away.
Officers searched the Burien man's jacket and found two guns. Both were loaded. One was stolen. And the man has a prior felony conviction, too.
The man tried to tell officers he'd been robbed, but an officer reminded him he was wearing a mask and gloves, was carrying two guns and had some of the victim's belongings.
He then said he wanted to tell the truth: He said he hadn't entered the house, but did rob a "short Mexican" who had burglarized the house. Then he changed his story and said he was at the house to buy marijuana, and that the jacket and its contents belonged to "the Mexican."
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
