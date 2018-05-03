It took officers from three agencies to pull over gun-wielding UP robber, documents say

A man robbed a University Place convenience store at gunpoint before leading law enforcement on a chase through Lakewood early Wednesday, prosecutors say.
The 24-year-old was supposed to be arraigned Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and attempting to elude police, but he was uncooperative, so his arraignment was rescheduled for Friday, and the man remains held without bail at Pierce County Jail.
According to charging documents:
The man went into the gas station convenience store in the 4800 block of Bridgeport Way West about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. He pulled his sweatshirt up over his face, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. She complied, and he stuffed the money into a black-and-white drawstring bag and fled.
The clerk called 911 and described the man and the vehicle in which he left the parking lot.
Shortly thereafter, a Fircrest police officer driving in Lakewood saw the man's car and asked for backup before pulling it over with a Lakewood officer. The Lakewood officer approached the car, and the man kept his foot on the brake instead of putting it in park. He put his hands out the window at the officers' request, but he kept bringing them inside the car.
Then he started inching his car forward.
The officers thought the man would get out of the car, but then he sped off on Bridgeport to the south. The chase wound through the city, and the man drove through residential areas at speeds upward of 40 mph, and the man successfully avoided multiple attempts by officers to spin his car out.
Officers and Pierce County sheriff's deputies eventually spun the man's car out near Lakewood City Hall, and the man tried to pull away, hitting the Lakewood officer's car in the process, but he was boxed in.
The man exited the car but did not heed the officers' calls to surrender, and a K-9 unit was released, biting the man and pinning him down until officers could arrest him.
A drawstring bag matching the clerk's description was found inside the car.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
