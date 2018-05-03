Former roommate and accomplice plead guilty in shooting death of Tacoma man

Footage from a parking lot security camera shows masked figures traveling toward downtown on foot. A group of more than 20 people dressed in black tagged businesses and broke windows along Fourth Avenue East Wednesday evening.
A 75-year-old pharmacist tackled a man attempting to leave the Cost Less Pharmacy Saturday on the Key Peninsula after he stole bottles of cough syrup containing codeine. Several customers "dog piled" on top of the would-be burglar and held him down.
Former St. Martin school bus driver Antioinette Jane Raymond has been charged with misdemeanor of contributing to neglect, delinquency or abuse of a child and simple assault for her treatment of a student riding her bus in 2014 and 2015.
Here is a quick look at the timeframe of the East Area Rapist case. Crimes occurred in the Sacramento area and in Southern California. He was also known as the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker.
Amazing bravery displayed by a man in a cowboy hat shown tackling an armed robbery suspect who was attempting to hold up a butcher shop in Monterrey, Mexico, on April 23, prompting the suspect to drop the weapon.
The New York City Police Department is asking the public for assistance with locating and identifying the individual in the attached video and photograph, who is wanted in connection to two robberies that occurred within the the 42nd Precinct.
Recently released footage of a near head-on collision on Highway 2 near Leavenworth on March 23 shows how dangerous distracted driving can be. It is the leading cause of fatalities among teen drivers across the nation.
A man was tasered by Miami-Dade police repeatedly after refusing to leave an American Airlines plane at Miami International Airport on April 22. Police report states man allegedly groped a female passenger.
Another harrowing road rage incident captured on video shows a suspect ramming his vehicle into a motorcyclist in Sarasota, Fla. recently. A witness said that the motorist threw change at the biker, who is recovering from his injuries.