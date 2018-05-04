Young woman sentenced for Key Peninsula wreck that killed her best friend

A day at the lake with friends turned into the worst day of Karly Ann Parker's life, the 20-year-old told a judge Friday.
"I made a tragic choice that resulted in my best friend's death," she said before being sentenced for the Key Peninsula wreck that killed 19-year-old Kaitlin Taylor.
Parker drove after she'd been drinking Aug. 6 and crashed head-on with another vehicle when she failed to negotiate a curve on state Route 302, near Emerald Drive Northwest.
Taylor, who was riding with Parker, died from her injuries at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma several days later. Others suffered minor injuries.
"I'm deeply saddened, and I hate myself for what has happened, and I will for the rest of my life," Parker told the court.
She pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and felony driving under the influence as part of negotiations with prosecutors, and Superior Court Judge Timothy Ashcraft gave her two years, three months in prison — which is what both the defense and prosecution recommended.
Ashcraft told Parker that living a good life would be a better way to honor her friend than hating herself.
He said he believed that she was remorseful and that she understood what she had done.
The judge also noted that her sentence might have been much higher had it not been for Taylor's parents.
Deputy prosecutor Tim Jones told the court that Parker, as originally charged, faced six years, six months to eight years, six months behind bars but that Taylor's mother convinced him to pursue the case in a way that resulted in a more lenient sentencing range.
"I was willing to come down a little ways," he said. "Kaitlin's mother made it clear that she wanted Miss Parker to learn from this and come out of this a better person than she demonstrated that evening."
Defense attorney Michael Stewart told the court that the Taylors are an "extraordinary family" and said the Parkers are heartbroken for their loss.
Pam and Kord Taylor told The News Tribune their daughter was an organ donor and that it was thanks to the efforts of an off-duty emergency medical technician at the scene of the wreck that her organs were able to save three other lives.
They're a family that values mercy and forgiveness, they told Ashcraft.
Pam Taylor told the court she remembered the day in high school that her daughter "came bursting home after school," excited to tell her mom that she'd made a new friend named Karly.
Pam Taylor also remembered the time the girls decorated overalls and made a mess of glue and glitter on the kitchen table. They ended up working at a daycare together and both loved children.
"We're sorry that jail is part of this," Kord Taylor told Parker. "You were one of Kaitlin's best friends, and they were all just there together, trying to live life."
He said he hopes his daughter's death will keep others from drinking and driving and also spoke to Parker about her future and his daughter's wishes.
"We think she wants you to have a fun, safe and long life, so don't fall into lifestyle traps that can hurt you," he said. "It will make Kaitlin happy when you finally get to the other side of all this."
Comments