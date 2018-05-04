A drunk fisherman hit and badly hurt a Pierce County tow truck driver, charges say

It started with two drinking buddies on a fishing trip and ended in a car wreck and a third friend seriously injured.
Pierce County prosecutors charged one of the fishing buddies, a 23-year-old man, with vehicular assault and driving with a suspended license.
He pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday, and his bail was set at $20,000.
The third friend, a 26-year-old tow truck driver, was airlifted to Tacoma General Hospital Wednesday after the wreck near Elbe.
Charging papers give this account of what happened:
The trouble started shortly before 9 p.m. when the 23-year-old's friend crashed his car into a guardrail along state Route 7 about two miles north of Elbe and ran into the woods.
The 23-year-old came upon the wreck and stopped when he recognized his friend's car. Emergency personnel told him his fishing partner had run off, so he drove around to look for him.
When he couldn't find his friend he turned around. As he approached the crash scene, he saw emergency lights, slowed down and moved his pickup to the center of the road.
But he didn't see his other friend, the tow truck driver.
The pickup hit the 26-year-old and threw him 25 feet down the road.
The 23-year-old stopped and ran to try to help, as a Washington State Patrol trooper did CPR.
When the pickup driver spoke with investigators, he said he and the runaway driver had been drinking earlier while fishing. A breath test showed the his blood-alcohol level was 0.146, above the legal limit of 0.08.
