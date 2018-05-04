Nurse arrested for allegedly infecting two patients with hepatitis C

Puyallup police have recommended that Pierce County prosecutors charge a 31-year-old nurse with second-degree assault, contending she knowingly infected two patients of Puyallup’s Good Samaritan Hospital with hepatitis C.
peter haley
Masked figures head toward downtown Olympia

Crime

Masked figures head toward downtown Olympia

Footage from a parking lot security camera shows masked figures traveling toward downtown on foot. A group of more than 20 people dressed in black tagged businesses and broke windows along Fourth Avenue East Wednesday evening.

75-year Key Peninsula pharmacist tackles would-be burglar

Crime

75-year Key Peninsula pharmacist tackles would-be burglar

A 75-year-old pharmacist tackled a man attempting to leave the Cost Less Pharmacy Saturday on the Key Peninsula after he stole bottles of cough syrup containing codeine. Several customers "dog piled" on top of the would-be burglar and held him down.