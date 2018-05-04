Man charged in hit-and-run that left Tacoma woman dead. Arrest warrant issued

Pierce County prosecutors have charged a 37-year-old man in a hit-and-run that left a Tacoma woman dead earlier this year.
Arty Peter faces a single count of failing to remain at the scene of a fatal wreck. A warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday.
Lynne Dow, 50, died Feb. 22 after she was hit by a Jeep Cherokee while she tried to cross the 8700 block of South Hosmer Street.
Witnesses told police the Cherokee was traveling southbound at high speeds and continued on after it struck Dow.
Police later responded to a Tacoma apartment complex after a woman called 911 to report that her brother had been in a wreck, court records show.
In an interview with police, Peter’s sister said the defendant told her he'd been in a collision and asked her not to call police. She also said the Cherokee belonged to his girlfriend.
Police then questioned Peter’s girlfriend. She told them that Peter asked to borrow her car around 7 p.m. to look for his son. He returned 30 minutes later and said that he had hit someone and not to tell anyone where he was, the records show.
Evidence collected from the scene of the collision, including pieces of a broken headlight, matched the Cherokee, records show.
