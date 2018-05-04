Parents beat their adult daughter's beau with bat, towel rod, Tacoma police say

A Tacoma couple who objected to the treatment of their daughter by her boyfriend beat the man Wednesday with a baseball bat and a towel rod, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The 57-year-old man and 56-year-old woman were both arraigned Friday in Pierce County Superior Court on one count each of second-degree assault. Bail was set at $25,000 each.
According to charging documents:
Tacoma police were dispatched Wednesday to a report of an assault at a home in the 3700 block of South Manitou Way, and they arrived to find the mother standing in the street with blood on her face and head, and saw the boyfriend leaving the house, bleeding from a huge cut above his left eye.
The boyfriend said he had been in bed with the couple's daughter when her father kicked down the bedroom door and started assaulting him with a baseball bat. The mother jumped in and started swinging a towel rod as if it were a hammer, hitting the man in the head repeatedly.
Officers went into the house and saw the bedroom door had a huge hole in it, then saw pools of blood on the bed and spatter on the wall. They found the towel rod, but the father had fled the home.
After the police left, the father returned to the house, but his daughter called police again. The officers responded to find the man flagging them down outside.
He said he had been drinking in his truck and had drank five or six Coronas when his wife came outside and said the boyfriend was disrespecting their daughter, and that he needed to come inside and deal with him.
He went into the house, arming himself with a baseball bat in the process. The officers asked him why.
"He's a big guy, and I'm a cripple," the man responded.
He got to his daughter's room and found the door locked. He told her to open the door, but she didn't. He asked if she was OK, but she said nothing. So he kicked down the door.
The father said the boyfriend was on top of his daughter, so that's why he hit him.
The parents were then arrested.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
