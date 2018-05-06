Man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday morning shooting

A 20-year-old man has died from his injuries after being shot Saturday morning in SeaTac, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting took place outside a home near the 17100 block of Military Road South at about 3:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center while deputies searched for the suspect.
Deputies, including a K9 unit, were unable to find the shooter. Sunday morning, the Sheriff's office issued a statement that the victim had died from his injuries.
Deputies continue to investigate and ask anybody with information about the incident to call 206-296-3311
