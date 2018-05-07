Ongoing dispute pushed over the edge by hair clippers. Then the gun came out, police say

A Tacoma man threatened to shoot his sister's boyfriend in the face, then fired a shot into the ground, in a Sunday dispute over hair clippers, Pierce County prosecutors say.
Yes, over hair clippers.
The 32-year-old was set to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of second-degree assault, harassment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
According to charging documents:
Tacoma police were dispatched to a report of shots fired at a home in the 6600 block of South Montgomery Street.
An officer met the victim, who said the 32-year-old came into the garage while the victim and another woman were smoking marijuana, upset over the hair clippers, the latest in a series of disputes between the two men, who both live at the address.
The man went into the house, then came into the backyard and said he was going to "shoot him in the ... face." He repeatedly racked his gun and began to wave it around frantically. The victim went back into the garage.
The man then fired a round into the ground.
The other officer met with the man, who said he had gotten into an argument with the victim, but that the victim was armed with a knife. That's why, he said, he armed himself with the handgun and threatened to shoot the victim in the leg.
He did admit to firing a shot into the lawn.
Officers retrieved the 9mm handgun from the freezer of a minifridge in his bedroom.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
