Thief goes into frenzy over iPhones

The sheriff's office detectives in Broward County, Fla., are asking for the public's help in identifying the thief who violently ripped several iPhones from a T-Mobile display and fled.
Broward Sheriff's Office Pierre Taylor
Masked figures head toward downtown Olympia

Crime

Footage from a parking lot security camera shows masked figures traveling toward downtown on foot. A group of more than 20 people dressed in black tagged businesses and broke windows along Fourth Avenue East Wednesday evening.

75-year Key Peninsula pharmacist tackles would-be burglar

A 75-year-old pharmacist tackled a man attempting to leave the Cost Less Pharmacy Saturday on the Key Peninsula after he stole bottles of cough syrup containing codeine. Several customers "dog piled" on top of the would-be burglar and held him down.