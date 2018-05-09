Father of 3-month-old baby accused of shaking her, causing brain hemorrhages, broken bones

The father of a 3-month-old girl with brain hemorrhages and several broken bones caused the baby’s injuries, records show.
Pierce County prosecutors on Tuesday charged the Lakewood man with second-degree assault of a child.
He is set to be arraigned May 22.
Charging papers give this account:
The girl’s parents brought her to Madigan Army Medical Center on Nov. 13 after she started having seizures and appeared lethargic.
Doctors said the baby was suffering from brain hemorrhages, as well as a broken arm, finger and two fractured ribs.
The mother allegedly told police the girl had rolled off a futon and was hit in the head with a car seat recently.
The father said the baby’s injuries could have been caused by him running with her strapped into a chest carrier or when he squeezed her too hard while picking her up.
He also said he may have shut her hand in a cabinet door and once shook her hard at least 10 times because he “was angry and exhausted,” records show.
Doctors said the baby’s injuries were not consistent with falling or being hit by a car seat, and believed the girl was shaken on more than one occasion.
The baby likely “will have significant deficits from her injuries,” records show.
Prosecutors said they may amend the charges in the future.
