70-year-old in park told a passerby the man on top of her was trying to rape and kill her

A 70-year-old woman was walking home from work when she was knocked down and dragged into a Tacoma park.
She was bit, choked and sexually assaulted before a passerby saw what was happening and intervened.
Police noticed similarities between the assault and a robbery on the same day and arrested a 26-year-old man.
On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to indecent liberties, second-degree assault and attempted first-degree robbery.
The man was jailed in lieu of $300,000 bail.
Charging papers give this account:
The woman was walking in Wright Park about 9 p.m. April 11 when she was struck on the back of the head, fell to the ground and heard a man ask for money.
As the man grabbed her arm and pulled her further into the park, the victim grabbed a sign. She lost her grip when her attacker bit her hand and began to choke her.
When she again fell down, the man allegedly pulled down her pants and touched her before climbing on top of her and wrapping his hands around her neck.
“She thought she was going to die until she heard a female voice asking if she was ok,” records show.
A bicyclist pedaling by saw a man on top of the woman and asked if she was all right.
When the victim called back that the man was trying to rape and kill her, the bicyclist approached and the man walked away.
The passerby then walked the victim to Tacoma General Hospital.
Officers noted the attack was similar to another on the same day near South 9th Street and Tacoma Avenue South.
In that case, a man hit a woman from behind and stole her backpack, which contained house and car keys.
He allegedly used the keys to break into the home and steal a car and some knives, records show.
Neighbors spotted him days later and police arrested him.
After the 70-year-old woman was attacked, detectives spoke with the man again and he remembered pushing a woman down and biting her hand.
He said he pulled the woman’s pants down “to search her” but couldn’t recall what he was searching for, records show.
When asked why he chose to assault the woman, he said he "felt a lot of energy to attack her,” records show.
The man is also charged in the first attack with second-degree robbery, residential burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and third-degree possession of stolen property.
