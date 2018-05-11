Teens dropped rocks on cars on I-5. When they returned to drop more, troopers arrested them

Three teens suspected of dropping large rocks on cars on Interstate 5 from an overpass in Lakewood were arrested Thursday, said Brooke Bova of the Washington State Patrol.
An 18-year-old and two 17-year-old boys admitted to throwing rocks Monday causing damage to cars and injuring at least one person, Bova said. Authorities couldn't find the suspects when they responded Monday, but troopers and Lakewood Police caught them Thursday when they responded to similar reports at the 47th Street overpass.
Bova said it's not uncommon for troopers to respond to calls of kids throwing rocks from overpasses, "but what's different about this is that they were big rocks." She did not yet know how large the rocks were, but said one shattered a window and cut a motorist's arm and multiple cars sustained damage.
The 18-year-old was booked in to Pierce County Jail and the 17-year-olds were placed in Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center. The suspects face charges of assault and malicious mischief.
