2 found shot to death in University Place

Two men were found dead in University Place early Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
A neighbor called 911 about 5:30 a.m. after spotting two people unconscious inside a car in the 6300 block of 63rd Street SW.
"There was a car that was parked kinda at a 45-degree angle and blocking the roadway," sheriff's spokesman Gary Sanders said.
Deputies responded and found that both people had been shot.
Shell casings were found both inside and outside the vehicle, investigators said.
Details about what led up to the shooting and identities of the victims are unknown.
No one has been arrested.
Deputies are canvassing the neighborhood asking if anybody heard shots fired or might have captured the incident on surveillance video.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments