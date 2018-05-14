Scene where 2 people found dead in car in University Place

Police are searching for Gilbert D. Ostring Jr, who they say stopped a 70-year-old woman walking to her car after Bible study at her church. He then grabbed her purse and sped off in his truck, knocking her to the pavement and breaking her hand.
Puyallup police have recommended that Pierce County prosecutors charge a 31-year-old nurse with second-degree assault, contending she knowingly infected two patients of Puyallup’s Good Samaritan Hospital with hepatitis C.
Footage from a parking lot security camera shows masked figures traveling toward downtown on foot. A group of more than 20 people dressed in black tagged businesses and broke windows along Fourth Avenue East Wednesday evening.
A 75-year-old pharmacist tackled a man attempting to leave the Cost Less Pharmacy Saturday on the Key Peninsula after he stole bottles of cough syrup containing codeine. Several customers "dog piled" on top of the would-be burglar and held him down.