Trooper injured when suspect rammed patrol car, rolling it, during pursuit in Puyallup

By Stacia Glenn

May 14, 2018 12:40 PM

A trooper was injured Monday after his patrol car was rammed and rolled while pursuing a suspect in Puyallup, according to the State Patrol.

The collision took place about 12:15 p.m. in a neighborhood near the Washington State Fairgrounds.

The trooper attempted to stop a white truck for unknown reasons, but the driver sped away.

The chase ended when the suspect rammed the patrol car, causing it to roll.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested.

Police have closed Seventh Avenue SW between Fourth Street SW and Fifth Street SW for the investigation.

